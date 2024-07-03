Tips for a safe, healthy Fourth of July, plus a new Alzheimer's drug approval

FREEDOM FROM ANXIETY – For veterans, fireworks displays can be mentally and emotionally grueling. An expert offers tips to help ease Fourth of July anxiety for people with PTSD. Continue reading…

SAFE CELEBRATIONS – Ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks displays, prevent injury with these smart safety tips. Continue reading…

PEACEFUL PUPS – Holiday fireworks celebrations can bring anxiety to dogs. Veterinarians explain how pet owners can help keep pups safe and calm during the festivities. Continue reading…

DIY DRUG DANGERS – Some doctors and clinics are sending "mail-order ketamine" to patients. Here's why that's dangerous, according to Dr. Marc Siegel. Continue reading…

MULTIVITAMIN MYTHS? – Taking daily vitamins may not actually help you live longer, a new study suggests – but one doctor isn't so sure. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER'S PROGRESS – The FDA has approved a new medication for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Learn more about Eli Lilly’s Kisunla (donanemab), a once-monthly injection. Continue reading…

SUMMER SURGE – As COVID cases climb across the country, here's what doctors want you to know about prevention and vaccines. Continue reading…

CARING FOR THE CAREGIVER – It’s critical for Alzheimer's caregivers to protect their own mental and physical health, an expert says. Dr. Heather Sandison shares her best strategies. Continue reading…

VITAL QUESTIONS – An Ohio menopause expert shares the 9 most common things women over 40 ask their doctors. Continue reading…

