Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Tips for a safe, healthy Fourth of July, plus a new Alzheimer's drug approval

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
family watches fireworks on the fourth of july

Research has shown that fireworks can trigger PTSD symptoms. Click the article below for expert guidance on how veterans can handle holiday celebrations. (iStock)

FREEDOM FROM ANXIETY – For veterans, fireworks displays can be mentally and emotionally grueling. An expert offers tips to help ease Fourth of July anxiety for people with PTSD. Continue reading…

SAFE CELEBRATIONS – Ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks displays, prevent injury with these smart safety tips. Continue reading…

PEACEFUL PUPS Holiday fireworks celebrations can bring anxiety to dogs. Veterinarians explain how pet owners can help keep pups safe and calm during the festivities. Continue reading…

dog watching fireworks from a window

Fireworks and loud noises can be "extremely frightening for dogs," a veterinarian said. (iStock)

DIY DRUG DANGERS – Some doctors and clinics are sending "mail-order ketamine" to patients. Here's why that's dangerous, according to Dr. Marc Siegel. Continue reading…

MULTIVITAMIN MYTHS?Taking daily vitamins may not actually help you live longer, a new study suggests – but one doctor isn't so sure. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER'S PROGRESSThe FDA has approved a new medication for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Learn more about Eli Lilly’s Kisunla (donanemab), a once-monthly injection. Continue reading…

Woman getting IV

In phase 3 trials published in May 2023, donanemab was shown to "significantly slow cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease," according to a press release on Eli Lilly’s website. (iStock)

SUMMER SURGE – As COVID cases climb across the country, here's what doctors want you to know about prevention and vaccines. Continue reading…

CARING FOR THE CAREGIVERIt’s critical for Alzheimer's caregivers to protect their own mental and physical health, an expert says. Dr. Heather Sandison shares her best strategies. Continue reading…

VITAL QUESTIONS An Ohio menopause expert shares the 9 most common things women over 40 ask their doctors. Continue reading…

Women's health split

Dr. Alexa Fiffick, a family medicine physician and menopause practitioner at Concierge Medicine of Westlake in Cleveland, Ohio (left), revealed the most common questions she hears from her patients. (Dr. Alexa Fiffick / iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.