6 tips to keep dogs safe and calm for 4th of July festivities

The Fourth of July should be a fun-filled and celebratory day — but for dog owners, it can be filled with anxiety once the fireworks begin.

The bright lights and loud bangs that come with fireworks displays can leave some dogs feeling nervous or distressed. It can even risk their health if they’re close enough to the action.

To have a worry-free holiday, South Carolina veterinarian Dr. Sylvalyn Hammond and Maryland-based celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy shared ways to keep pups safe and calm during the festivities.

Here are six thoughtful tips.

1. Prepare your dog ahead of time

Preparation is key to helping pets weather the July 4th festivities, according to Joy.

The trainer suggested playing the sounds of fireworks ahead of time while tossing treats or a favorite toy to your dog to help "make the sound a moment of fun" instead of one filled with fear and anxiety.

2. Create a safe indoor space

Cultivate a safe, quiet place where your dog can take refuge during the celebrations.

This might include preparing "a cozy bed, a favorite chew toy and maybe even dog-inspired song playlists and [TV] shows," Joy told Fox News Digital.

"Covering the crate in a quiet space can also help [dogs] feel protected and offer a den-like environment for added comfort," she said.

Hammond of South Carolina, who is known as "The Honest Vet" on social media, said it’s "a given" that fireworks and loud noises are extremely frightening for dogs.

"It’s important to keep them indoors in a quiet, safe space to reduce anxiety and prevent them from running away in fear," she said.

3. Encourage exercise

Giving dogs adequate play time early in the day on the Fourth of July can help encourage deep rest and sleep during the fireworks at night, Hammond suggested.

"I recommend taking them on a long walk, playing fetch or even choosing a fun water activity to help tire them out while also keeping them cool in the summer heat," she advised.

Joy agreed that tiring out your dog early in the day can be helpful.

"Choose the early hours, out of the heat and give your dog some decent exercise to help work out the extra energy," she advised.

4. Offer calming treats and activities

Some calming treats can help ease your dog’s tension, according to Hammond.

In her own practice, she recommends Kradle’s Daily Calming Bliss Bars to help manage dogs' anxiety.

Calming treats contain natural ingredients such as chamomile, L-theanine and L-tryptophan, designed to "soothe and relax your dog during stressful events," Joy noted.

Frozen Kong toys or other puzzle-like toys filled with dog-safe foods like canned pumpkin, plain yogurt, kibble and treats can also be effective, the expert added.

"This can create a long-lasting activity to keep your dog calm," Joy told Fox News Digital. "Licking is a behavior for dogs that aids in the reduction of stress and anxiety."

If your dog has severe anxiety and the potential to become destructive to either itself or the nearby environment, Joy recommends consulting with your vet about medication .

5. Update your dog’s ID

Keeping your dog’s identification, including tags and microchips, up to date can make a big difference in an emergency situation, according to experts.

This is particularly helpful if a dog manages to escape when spooked by loud noises, increasing the chances of a safe return, Hammond said.

6. Keep party foods and alcohol away from dogs

While hot dogs, hamburgers and other Independence Day eats are delicious for humans, Hammond cautioned dog owners to keep party foods and alcohol well out of pets' reach.

"Many human foods are toxic to dogs," she warned.

