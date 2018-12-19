The Children's Place recalls some infant snowsuits over potential choking hazard

The Children's Place has issued a recall of some infant snowsuits because the metal snaps can detach posing a choking hazard to young children.

The children's clothing retailer issued the recall on Tuesday for more than 15,000 snowsuits sold in the United States and Canada from August 2018 to November 2018.

The recall involves girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months and with style numbers 2111187 or 2111188, and vendor number 7000028.

The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns.

