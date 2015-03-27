The best and worst appetizer choices
Best: Hummus
An obvious choice, especially if it’s served with vegetables. Hummus is high in fiber, so it will also fill you up.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp are low in calories, and you usually eat them with nothing more than a bit of cocktail sauce.
Smoked Salmon
Ranked below shrimp simply because you are more likely to eat it on a piece of bread, possibly with cream cheese.
UOWB (Unidentified Object Wrapped in Bacon)
It’s probably a vegetable, a date, or a scallop. And a half slice of bacon isn’t so bad.
Stuffed Mushrooms
These are almost always stuffed with cheese. The savior is the mushroom, which is better for you than a pastry shell.
Meatballs
These could move up a notch if made with turkey. They’re filling, so you can maybe, just maybe, stop at two.
Mixed Nuts
Heart-healthy fat? Yes.
Protein? Check.
Portion control? Forget about it.
Miniature Tarts or Quiches
Anything in a pie or a pastry shell can be deadly, even if the item is said to contain fruit or vegetables.
Pigs in a Blanket
It's tough to find merits in a hot dog wrapped in a buttery crust. (But, oh boy, did we try.)
Worst: Spinach-Artichoke Dip
It's hard to know what―and how much―you're eating with most cheesy dips. Can't resist? Scoop it up with some crudités.
