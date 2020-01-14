Flu suspected in death of Texas teen, 16: ‘It happened so fast’

In yet another pediatric flu-related death reported in recent weeks, a 16-year-old Texas girl has died after contracting the flu, her family says, noting her passing was a result of complications related to the virus.

Teresa “Reese” Termulo, a student at Bishop Lynch High School in East Dallas, died last week after she was sickened by the virus. Her father, a pediatrician, remarked on the swiftness of her death at a Saturday prayer service.

“I tell them about how dangerous it could be, that you could die from it,” Cesar Termulo tells patients, he said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “But yet, it’s just a shock that it happened to my own daughter, and it happened so fast.”

Officials with the Dallas County of Health and Human Services have not yet confirmed if the teen’s death was related to the flu, the newspaper reported. It’s not clear if she had received the flu vaccine.

Teresa was remembered by Chirs Rebuck, the president of Bishop Lynch, as a “diligent [and] hardworking” student with a “warm spirit.” He noted the high school junior was a member of the school’s dance team and was interested in trying out for a leadership position on the team next year.

“Just a very genuine, kind and caring person. She was a great friend to many, many people here on campus,” he added.

The teen’s death comes after a 10-year-old Coppell, Texas boy also died after contracting the flu. Officials are working to determine whether the virus was the cause of his death as well.