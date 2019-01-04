Teen's entire leg amputated to remove 55-pound tumor

Astonishing images show a teenager who had his entire leg removed to get rid of a massive 4 stone (approx. 55 pounds) tumor.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

The 19-year-old's family said the lump first appeared two years ago but grew quickly and they weren't able to afford treatment.

It ballooned to swamp his entire right thigh and the connective tissue cancer - known as a spindle cell sarcoma - had left him bed-bound for months.

Surgeons amputated his leg - saving his life and halving his body weight - but believe he will make a full recovery.

Dr. Sonia Moses, from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, India, said: "Before the surgery I prayed to God for the patient and team, to help us, because the tumor was very big and very vascular. It all went well. All we want is a speedy recovery for the patient."

The operation took place Friday, two weeks after the boy was brought to the hospital by his family.

The tumor weighed 4 stone (approx. 55 pounds) - the same as the teenager weighs now.