Jonas Brothers visit teen who missed concert for chemo treatment

Like thousands of teens across the nation, 16-year-old Lily Jordan couldn’t wait to see the Jonas Brothers in concert during their reunion tour. But her dreams were dashed when she landed in the hospital for a chemotherapy session at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, in Hershey, Pa., meaning she would have to miss the “Happiness Begins” concert taking place across the street.

“@Jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo :/ If ya’ll wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room #,” Jordan wrote on Instagram on Aug. 30.

Her message quickly spread, catching even the attention of state congressman Scott Perry, who reposted it on his Facebook page and tagged the group.

Jordan’s plea worked, and on Saturday, Aug. 31, shortly before the brothers hit the stage, they stopped by her hospital room in Hershey for a surprise visit.

The trio signed autographs and posted for photos, and Jordan even gave Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, a handmade “Game of Thrones”-themed bracelet.

“I love her so much, so I wanted to give her that,” Jordan told PEOPLE.

Seventeen weeks ago, Jordan shared with her followers on the @ljsworkinprogress Instagram page that her cancer relapsed, and she has a tumor in her lung that was pushing up against her diaphragm and causing pain. She started chemotherapy in May, and shared that it was her sixth recurrence of osteosarcoma, but that her tumor had shrunk by almost 50 percent after two rounds of treatment.

After her visit from the Jonas Brothers, she took to her page to thank her supporters for making it happen.

“Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this,” she wrote. “YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life.”