Surgeons remove man's 61-pound neck tumor in marathon operation

A 68-year-old man in China reportedly underwent life-changing surgery to remove a 61-pound cancerous tumor from his neck and upper back earlier this month. The patient, identified as Mr. Tang, had reportedly had the tumor for over 30 years but couldn’t find a doctor willing to operate.

According to AsiaWire, Dr. Yang Jun at Ninth People’s Hospital of Shanghai agreed to take on his case following a medical emergency related to the tumor last year. The tumor, which measured 33 inches long by 25 inches wide, was allegedly attached to Tang’s lungs, spine and major blood vessels.

Yang reportedly led the 33-hour marathon surgery on April 1, and said Tang experienced major blood loss due to the complexity of the tumor, but that they stabilized him and were able to remove the entire growth.

Tang was reportedly well enough to begin eating normally five days after surgery, and has since recovered to the point where he can walk on his own.