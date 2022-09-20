Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Monkeypox
Published

Sudan reports 5 more monkeypox infections, stoking fears of larger outbreak

Sudan's war-torn health care system at risk as fears of large-scale monkeypox outbreak rise

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sudan on Tuesday announced five more cases of the monkeypox virus, bringing the tally up to seven patients.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the new cases were detected in the capital of Khartoum and the provinces of West Darfur, North Darfur, and Kassala. The statement did not provide further details.

Four of the seven cases detected so far in the county were in West Darfur, including the first patient of the virus.

MONKEYPOX: WHAT YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS — AND HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Sudan’s healthcare system has been the victim of long-running domestic conflicts and recent political upheaval, as well as international isolation. It would be hard pressed to handle a large outbreak of the new disease.

Sudan is under immense pressure to get a recent monkeypox outbreak under control due to the fact that their health care system couldn't support a major outbreak. Pictured: Monkepox test tubes with "positive" checked in this illustration taken on May 22, 2022.

Sudan is under immense pressure to get a recent monkeypox outbreak under control due to the fact that their health care system couldn't support a major outbreak. Pictured: Monkepox test tubes with "positive" checked in this illustration taken on May 22, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

The smallpox-related disease was commonly found in parts of central and west Africa, before spreading to different parts of the world.

US SEES GENERAL DECLINE IN MONKEYPOX CASES, SOME AREAS STILL EXPERIENCING SPIKES

The World Health Organization in July declared the monkeypox a global emergency, underlining the seriousness of the outbreak.