Stylist spots man's cancer while brushing his hair

A chance drop in at the barbershop turned out to be lifesaving for a driving instructor in the U.K. whose stylist spotted a lump on his head that was later diagnosed as cancer. Adam Shatford, 54, said he popped in for a trim after one of his students was a no-show, SWNS reported.

He landed in Erinna Lindfield’s chair, and as she was brushing his hair she asked about a mole by his left ear.

“I left here and I phoned the doctor and within two hours a doctor had asked me to come in,” Shatford, a father of three, told SWNS. “If Erinna had never said, ‘You need to get it checked,’ I would never had phoned.”

He was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma and underwent surgery to remove the cancer, as well as additional cancerous lumps discovered on his forehead. According to SWNS, he went back under the knife last month to remove lymph nodes.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer and often resemble moles or develop from moles. While the majority of melanomas are black or brown, others can appear skin-colored, pink, red, purple, blue or white. It's caused mainly by intense, occasional exposure to UV rays, especially in patients who may be genetically predisposed to the disease.

Shatford, who is an active runner, said he had no additional symptoms prior to his diagnosis,

“It was definitely the sun – it affects people’s pigments differently,” he told the news outlet. “I have been told the reason it’s so dangerous is because you are not ill until it’s progressed. I’m very lucky. I could have easily nodded my head at Erinna but I thought I will phone and both surgeons and doctors paid tribute to Erinna.”

Lindfield said Shatford bought her a bottle of Prosecco, and that she’s “just glad he came in on that day and he got it checked out.”