Student and teacher share heart surgery scars, plus vaccine risks, plague fears and more

‘HEART TWINS’ – Kennedy Vogt, 6, was placed in Carlene Honor's kindergarten classroom for a very special reason: They have bonded over their open-heart surgeries. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – "‘What causes hiccups, and how can I get rid of them?" A doctor responds. Continue reading…

WORTH A SHOT? – The largest-ever COVID vaccine study has linked the shot to a small increase in heart and brain conditions. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC, THE HAPPY DRUG? – Semaglutide medications could have wider benefits beyond weight loss, new research has found. Continue reading…

TELLING REASONS – These are the states that have the highest rates of long COVID symptoms, a new study revealed. Continue reading…

RETURN OF THE PLAGUE – Here's what you need to know about the rodent-borne disease that was recently found in Oregon. Continue reading…

HOME GYM ESSENTIALS – Here are the top 15 picks for building your own fitness space in the comfort of home. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – Women over 50 shouldn't ignore these heart health risk factors, experts say. Continue reading…

GENDER GAP – ADHD symptoms in boys compared to girls can make a big difference in diagnosis and treatment, according to mental health experts. Continue reading…

