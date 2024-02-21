Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Student and teacher share heart surgery scars, plus vaccine risks, plague fears and more

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Heart twins - Health NL

Kennedy Vogt is a student at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida; she had surgery at age 5 for a heart defect. Her teacher, Carlene Honor, also underwent heart surgery. Click the link below to read the story. (Kristin Greene-Vogt/American Heart Association)

‘HEART TWINS’ – Kennedy Vogt, 6, was placed in Carlene Honor's kindergarten classroom for a very special reason: They have bonded over their open-heart surgeries. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – "‘What causes hiccups, and how can I get rid of them?" A doctor responds. Continue reading…

WORTH A SHOT? – The largest-ever COVID vaccine study has linked the shot to a small increase in heart and brain conditions. Continue reading…

Woman getting vaccine

Researchers from the Global Vaccine Data Network in New Zealand analyzed 99 million people who received COVID vaccinations across eight countries. (iStock)

OZEMPIC, THE HAPPY DRUG? – Semaglutide medications could have wider benefits beyond weight loss, new research has found. Continue reading…

TELLING REASONS – These are the states that have the highest rates of long COVID symptoms, a new study revealed. Continue reading…

RETURN OF THE PLAGUE – Here's what you need to know about the rodent-borne disease that was recently found in Oregon. Continue reading…

Squirrel with hand

Since its introduction 120 years ago, the bubonic plague has become endemic in ground squirrels and rodents in the rural Southwestern U.S. (iStock)

HOME GYM ESSENTIALS – Here are the top 15 picks for building your own fitness space in the comfort of home. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – Women over 50 shouldn't ignore these heart health risk factors, experts say. Continue reading…

GENDER GAP – ADHD symptoms in boys compared to girls can make a big difference in diagnosis and treatment, according to mental health experts. Continue reading…

adhd girl and man split

ADHD is usually first diagnosed in childhood and is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in children. (iStock)

