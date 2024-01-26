15 picks to build a home gym you'll use everyday

Commit to working out from home by starting a home gym that you'll use. The first place to begin is deciding what type of exercise you want to do and how often. Your goal could be to become more flexible through yoga practice. Or perhaps you want to up the intensity through a HIIT workout. Whatever your goal, you are more likely to keep it if you invest in a few key pieces.

It may be tempting to buy all the fancy equipment upfront when you're feeling motivated, but adding a little at a time is smarter as you figure out the space and how often you will use your gym. We've picked 15 versatile items you can find on Amazon that fit any workout routine and any space to get your home gym started. You can find these selections on Amazon, which can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Here are 15 items to get your home gym started:

Mats

Dumbbells

Adjustable bench

Easy cardio

Stretch and Relax

Mats will protect your floor when you use heavy equipment. They are also ideal for absorbing shock and are a must if you plan to do any stretching or yoga work.

ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat $25.99

This ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat has six tiles and covers 24 square feet. These durable, non-skid textured tiles cover and protect your flooring while creating a comfortable workout room. They are water-resistant and easy to clean.

Gxmmat Large Exercise Mat $99.99

If an interlocking system is not your jam, you could opt for this Gxmmat Large Exercise Mat, which just requires you to roll it out. The mat covers a large surface area and is perfect for cardio routines. It features 7 millimeter high-density memory foam for superior cushioning. The mat has gloves, three velcro storage straps and a carry bag.

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $20.38

If your surface area doesn't accommodate a larger mat, try this Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat. This extra thick, cushy floor mat is perfect for cardio routines like HIIT workouts and great for stretching.

Dumbbells are a key component of a home gym. They can be a more affordable and flexible option if you are looking for a routing that targets every muscle. Some dumbbells have interchangeable weights.

LIONSCOOL Set of 2 Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weights $52.99

If you are a novice to weight training, this LIONSCOOL Set of 2 Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weights is a great set to start with. The set includes pairs of 2-pound, 3-pound, and 4-pound neoprene-coated hex dumbbells with a unique dumbbell rack for storage. It also comes with a poster to help plan your workout.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $549.00, now $429.00

These Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are perfect if you want to get a good workout but don't have much space to have different dumbbells available. With just the turn of a dial, you can automatically change your resistance from 5 pounds to up to 52.5 pounds of weight.

CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack $249.99, now $189.99

The CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack has 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound rubber hex dumbbells with a black A-frame dumbbell rack to store the weights. Reviewers like the esthetics of this set of high-quality dumbbells and also mention that the stand design allows for compact storage.

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set $49.99, now $34.99

Kettlebells are a flexible and effective option. This Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set comes with 5, 10, and 15-pound kettlebells to help target all major muscle groups in various exercise options. The set comes with a rack.

An exercise bench is one of the first pieces of fitness equipment you should consider. It can be used for many exercises, including bench presses and dumbbell rows.

LINODI Weight Bench $88.87

This LINODI Weight Bench is adjustable and can support up to 660 pounds. Plus, it is portable and can work in any room you plan to set up your gym.

Amazon Basics Flat Weight Workout Exercise Bench $59.29

If it is a straight-up bench you want, this AmazonBasics Flat Weight Workout Exercise Bench is what you are looking for. The flat weight bench works for beginning and advanced workout routines. Reviewers like the bench's weight and say it is light enough to move anywhere.

You may not be ready to commit to extensive equipment like a treadmill or exercise bike, but that doesn't mean you can't build a good sweat. Amazon has several easy options to get your heart up and burn those calories.

Jump Rope $9.99, now $8.99

This jump rope is a cheap cardio piece of equipment that can burn significant calories in a short amount of time. This jump rope is made of steel wires coated with strong PVC material for durability. Plus, it's adjustable so that anyone can use it.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper $79.99, now $62.56

Try this Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for a major step. This Instagram hit is praised for its portability and ease of use. The resistance bands and stepper combo mean every body part gets worked out.

Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel $33.99, now $25.99

Target your abs with this Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel. This dual-wheel ab roller offers extra support and stability compared to the typical single ab wheel. With dedicated practice, this exercise wheel will speed up your core and lower back strengthening while lessening your risk of muscle injury.

CFX Resistance Bands Set $21.90, now $15.89

Up your calorie burn on any aerobic workout by adding this set of CFX Resistance Bands to the routine. The CFX resistance bands feature a broader, more comfortable fit with anti-slip rubber layers to stop them from sliding or rolling up.

All routines should end with a good stretch and relaxation routine to help prevent injury and keep you working out longer.

321 STRONG Foam Roller $44.99, now $26.28

Foam rollers are a great way to work out kinks and keep those muscles relaxed. This 321 STRONG Foam Roller uses patented technology to deliver a therapeutic self-massage comparable to a professional massage from a physical therapist. The three unique massage zones replicate the thumbs, fingers and palms so you can get the exact massage you're looking for.

Trideer Stretching Strap $11.99, now $9.99

This Trideer Stretching Strap will help you reach places you may not have the flexibility to do alone. The strap can help you achieve more profound and more effective stretches to help warm up your joints and muscles before your workout to prevent potential injury.