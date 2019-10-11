Expand / Collapse search
Medical Mysteries + Marvels
Student buried by avalanche developed seizures triggered by Sudoku

Dr. Manny Alvarez
Medical Mysteries and Marvels: A 25-year-old avid skier suffers brain damage after surviving an avalanche. The young skier only noticed the trauma his body suffered after he started experiencing seizures when he concentrated on Sudoku puzzles.

Avid skiers know there are risks that come with the sport. But one German student probably didn’t expect he’d need to give up Sudoku after a 2015 skiing incident.

PARASITE IN FRESHWATER SNAILS LIKELY CAUSED MAN'S CALCIFIED BLADDER

The 25-year-old had already suffered trauma when he got buried underneath an avalanche during a ski trip, a JAMA Neurology case study reports.

The dire situation left the student oxygen-deprived for 15 minutes, although he survived.

WHY A WOMAN'S BRAIN STARTED LEAKING AFTER PILATES

But the young skier also started experiencing muscle twitches following the accident, according to the case study. The muscles around his mouth would twitch while talking, as would his leg muscles during walking.

However, the student later realized his left arm shook when he concentrated on Sudoku puzzles, states the case study. Doctors think these seizures were caused by damage to the brain during the student’s entrapment without oxygen.

The treatment? Leading a Sudoku-free life.

As long as the young man avoids this concentrated mind puzzle, he simply doesn’t experience seizures.

Sudoku is a puzzle that consists of a 9 by 9 grid with 3 by 3 grids within. Each row, column, grid and sub-grid must have numbers 1 to 9 in them in order to win the game.

Dr. Manny Alvarez serves as Fox News Channel's senior managing health editor. He also serves as chairman of the department of obstetrics/gynecology and reproductive science at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. For more information on Dr. Manny's work, visit AskDrManny.com.