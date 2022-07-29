Expand / Collapse search
World
Spain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe

The first monkeypox-related death in Europe was confirmed in Spain, making it the fifth monkeypox-related death reported worldwide

Reuters
Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday, in what is thought to be Europe's first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease.

According to a World Health Organization report from July 22, only five deaths had been reported worldwide, all in the African region.

Two samples suspected to contain monkeypox getting tested at a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2022. 

Two samples suspected to contain monkeypox getting tested at a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2022.  (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 had been hospitalized - accounting for 3.2% - and one had died, without providing further details.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry declined to give further details on the deceased person.