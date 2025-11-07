Smoking banned for entire generation, plus tips to stay healthy past age 75

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Why most people fall off a ‘health cliff’ at age 75
- Smoking banned for an entire generation in this country
- Consuming certain amount of alcohol could raise stroke risk
MORE IN HEALTH
WEIGHT A MINUTE – Diabetes prevention linked to specific type of exercise, study shows. Continue reading…
HAIR WE GO - An experimental serum shows promise in reversing baldness within 20 days. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)