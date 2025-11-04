Smoking banned for entire generation under sweeping new national law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anyone living in the Maldives born after Jan. 1, 2007, may be affected by the first-ever generational smoking ban.

On Nov. 1, a new law — proposed by the country’s President Mohamed Muizzu earlier this year — took effect in the country, banning an entire generation from smoking, purchasing or using tobacco.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health called it a "historic milestone in the nation’s efforts to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation."

The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify the age of users prior to any sale.

The Maldives also maintains a complete ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, regardless of age.

"The Generational Ban on Tobacco reflects the Government’s strong commitment to protecting young people from the harms of tobacco," the Ministry added in the statement.

The World Health Organization has called tobacco use an "epidemic" and "one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced."

The WHO's data shows that tobacco use is responsible for over seven million deaths annually, as well as disability and long-term suffering from tobacco-related diseases.

"All forms of tobacco use are harmful, and there is no safe level of exposure to tobacco," the agency states.

The organization added that cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco use worldwide.

The Maldives is the first country to see a generational smoking ban come to fruition, although New Zealand proposed a ban that would have outlawed tobacco sales to those born after Jan. 1, 2009, starting in 2024.

Before the ban could take effect, however, it was struck down in 2023.

Britain is currently considering a similar law, the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which, if passed, would prohibit anyone born after Jan. 1, 2009, from buying tobacco products or vapes.