Sleep could be the secret to living a longer life, study finds

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
young woman asleep

People with regular and healthy sleep schedules were found to have an approximately 40% lower risk of dying from any cause.  (iStock)

SWEET DREAMS – Adults who maintain optimal sleep schedules have significantly lower mortality, a new study has revealed. Learn the details. Continue reading…

‘UNACCEPTABLE SITUATION’ Cancer drug shortages impact patients' treatments. Continue reading…

SINGING SOBRIETY'S PRAISES - Country duo out of Nashville promotes sober living and strong mental health. Continue reading…

rebecca and megan lovell cheers

Sisters Megan Lovell and Rebecca Lovell, based in Nashville, say healthy relationships and good mental health "feel like rock 'n' roll." (Luke Sharrett)

OUTBREAK IN PERU – The country faces its worst dengue outbreak on record with over 130,000 recorded cases. Continue reading… 

‘VERY DANGEROUS’ Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses numerous health risks, doctor says. Watch video...

PAIN BUSTERS – Five steps can help relieve musculoskeletal pain. Continue reading… 

Woman stretching - split

Some patients find pain relief through alternative methods, according to Claire Morrow, PT, senior physical therapy consultant at Hinge Health in San Francisco, California. Click the article link above to learn more. (iStock)

SAD SIDE EFFECT – Taking a certain type of birth control pill at a young age could cause depression, study finds. Continue reading…

WATER AND WELLNESS Experts share H20's link to health. Continue reading…

FLU DOWN UNDER – Infections in Australia have U.S. docs on alert. Continue reading… 

Woman with flu

The Australian Department of Health and Aged Care reported an increase in influenza-like illness activity in almost all jurisdictions in the final two weeks of May. Experts here reveal what this might mean for the U.S. this winter. (iStock)

