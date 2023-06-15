Sleep could be the secret to living a longer life, study finds
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
SWEET DREAMS – Adults who maintain optimal sleep schedules have significantly lower mortality, a new study has revealed. Learn the details. Continue reading…
‘UNACCEPTABLE SITUATION’ – Cancer drug shortages impact patients' treatments. Continue reading…
SINGING SOBRIETY'S PRAISES - Country duo out of Nashville promotes sober living and strong mental health. Continue reading…
OUTBREAK IN PERU – The country faces its worst dengue outbreak on record with over 130,000 recorded cases. Continue reading…
‘VERY DANGEROUS’ – Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses numerous health risks, doctor says. Watch video...
PAIN BUSTERS – Five steps can help relieve musculoskeletal pain. Continue reading…
SAD SIDE EFFECT – Taking a certain type of birth control pill at a young age could cause depression, study finds. Continue reading…
WATER AND WELLNESS – Experts share H20's link to health. Continue reading…
FLU DOWN UNDER – Infections in Australia have U.S. docs on alert. Continue reading…
