Simple daily activity could reduce risk of lower back pain, study finds

Taking longer walks could actually improve back pain, according to a new study.

Researchers in Norway investigated how chronic low back pain, a "prevalent and costly condition," could be reduced by regular physical activity, including accessible walking.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, measured daily walking volume and walking intensity among more than 11,000 participants over the age of 20.

The participants then reported any incidences of lower back pain lasting three months or longer in the past year.

Walking for more than 100 minutes per day resulted in a 23% lower risk of pain compared to walking less than 78 minutes per day, according to the results.

Walking intensity was also associated with chronic lower back pain risk, but to a "lesser degree" than walking volume, researchers noted.

"In this cohort study, daily walking volume and walking intensity were inversely associated with the risk of chronic [lower back pain]," the study concluded.

"The findings suggest that walking volume may have a more pronounced benefit than walking intensity."

"These findings suggest that policies and public health strategies promoting walking could help to reduce the occurrence of chronic [lower back pain]."

Dr. Arthur L. Jenkins III, board-certified neurosurgeon and founder of Jenkins NeuroSpine in New York City, confirmed in an interview with Fox News Digital that long walks "are good," as long as other orthopedic issues don't make it difficult to walk.

"I always encourage my patients to walk, and to engage their core (squeeze their abs and back) while walking to exercise more than just their legs, and straighten their backs," he advised.

Statistics show that more than one-quarter of Americans report experiencing chronic lower back or sciatic pain.

Fox News Digital reached out to the study authors for comment.