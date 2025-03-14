Several kinds of acne products recalled over cancer risk, FDA says

Several types of skincare products used to treat acne have been recalled due to a cancer risk.

The products, which contain benzoyl peroxide, a common treatment for acne, were tested for elevated levels of benzene, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notice this week.

The recalled products include:

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment - lot number MYX46W

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser - lot number 23 09328

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% - lot number V3305A; V3304A

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator - lot number V4204A

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion - lot number 2430600

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream - lot number 4970743

FDA RECALLS COMMON CHINESE FOOD INGREDIENT AFTER UNDECLARED SULFITES FOUND IN FLORIDA INSPECTION

The manufacturer of Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel also agreed to voluntarily recall the product because of an elevated level of benzene found in its own testing, the FDA said.

The FDA explained that 90% of the 95 products with benzoyl peroxide that were tested had "undetectable or extremely low levels of benzene."

Benzene is a "chemical used in the production of a wide range of industrial products, including chemicals, dyes, detergents, and some plastics," according to the agency.

FEWER FOOD RECALLS YET MORE AMERICANS SICKENED IN 2024 THAN PREVIOUS YEAR, SAYS NEW REPORT

It is released into the air through "cigarette smoke, emissions from automobiles, and burning coal and oil."

While it is safe to use benzoyl peroxide in acne products, benzene contamination in small amounts over a long period of time "can decrease the formation of blood cells. Long-term exposure to benzene through inhalation, oral intake, and skin absorption may result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders."

The FDA said it started independent testing of benzoyl peroxide products after third-party test results "raised concerns about elevated levels of benzene in certain acne products."

"FDA testing results indicate fewer products with benzene contamination than the third-party findings," the agency added.

The FDA said the companies had voluntarily recalled the products, noting it was at the retail and not the consumer level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This means retailers are instructed to remove products from store shelves and online marketplaces but does not specifically instruct consumers to take actions regarding products currently in their possession," the FDA said. "Even with daily use of these products for decades, the risk of a person developing cancer because of exposure to benzene found in these products is very low."