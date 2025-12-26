Seniors taking multiple medications may face unexpected health effects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Older adults discharged from hospitals on multiple medications are less likely to regain independence during rehabilitation, a new study suggests.

The Japanese study, published in the journal BMC Geriatrics Dec. 17, explored the effects of polypharmacy — defined as taking six or more regular medications on a regular basis — at a convalescent rehabilitation hospital in Japan.

The retrospective observational study looked at 1,903 patients 65 and older who underwent rehabilitation at the hospital from April 2017 to March 2024, according to a press release.

NEW HEALTH WARNING ISSUED OVER POPULAR SLEEP AID MILLIONS TAKE NIGHTLY

The patients had one of three conditions: cerebrovascular disease (a disorder of the brain’s blood vessels that reduce or block blood flow), motor disorder (a condition that affects movement and muscle control) or disuse syndrome (inactivity leading to muscle weakness and physical decline).

Of the total group, 62.1% of the patients were taking six or more medications when they were discharged from the hospital, and more than 76% of them were 80 or older.

Those taking multiple medications were also more likely to be taking benzodiazepine receptor agonists (taken for anxiety or insomnia), laxatives and psychotropic medications (mainly used for depression, anxiety, psychosis and other mood disorders).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The researchers determined that those with polypharmacy who had cerebrovascular disease and disuse syndrome scored significantly lower in the functional independence measure (FIM), which assesses how independently a person can perform everyday activities, especially after illness, injury or hospitalization. Those in the motor disorder group didn’t show any link between polypharmacy and FIM.

The negative effects were stronger among adults over 80 and those recovering from stroke-related conditions or general weakness due to inactivity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Based on these findings, the researchers suggest that reviewing and reducing unnecessary medications could help improve recovery for those undergoing rehabilitation.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, refers to polypharmacy with seniors as a "risky proposition."

"Even though each medication may have a purpose, often important, we must keep in mind that the ability to tolerate various medications and metabolize them efficiently diminishes as you get older," he told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"For example, a med that sedates you or even has the potential to disorient you may be more likely to do so as you become elderly."

Drug interactions also tend to increase as patients grow older, Siegel added.

"This must all be monitored carefully by your physician, and, sometimes, less is more," he said.

The study did have some limitations, the researchers acknowledged. Due to its retrospective and observational design, it does not prove that the medications caused the outcome.

The researchers also lacked data on specific doses of the medications and the intensity of the rehabilitation, they noted. Also, the study was conducted at just a single hospital, so the results may not apply to more general populations.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Future research is needed to determine which specific medications most affect recovery and to explore the best approaches for reducing prescriptions.