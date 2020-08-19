Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands to 47 states, more than 100 hospitalized: CDC

A salmonella outbreak linked to onions has expanded to 47 states, with more than 100 people hospitalized after eating the contaminated vegetable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided an update on the outbreak on Tuesday, saying that since the last case count update on Aug. 7, an “additional 229 ill people have been reported in this outbreak, including 9 from 4 new states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Texas.”

In total, the outbreak has expanded to 47 states, with some 869 reported cases. At least 116 people have been hospitalized in connection to the outbreak, though to date, no deaths have been reported.

“Epidemiologic and traceback information showed that red onions are a likely source of this outbreak. Due to the way onions are grown and harvested, other onion types, such as white, yellow, or sweet yellow, may also be contaminated,” the CDC said.

The initial recall involved onions from Thomson International Inc., a California-based grower and supplier. The company’s onions were sold under a variety of brand names, including Thomson International, Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion, per an Aug. 1 recall announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC. The same recall announcement confirmed that the supplier’s onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail locations in all 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) and Canada.

“Foods made with recalled onions such as cheese dips or spreads, salsas, and chicken salads have also been recalled. Foods were sold at multiple grocery store chains,” the CDC warned.

Symptoms of salmonella usually develop 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, with most people developing diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

In some cases, however, the illness may become severe enough to require hospitalization. "Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body,” per the CDC.

Federal health officials say that children younger than 5 years of age, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses in the U.S. each year, with food being the source of the majority of illnesses, according to the CDC.

