Salmonella outbreak hits 23 states, source unknown: CDC

An outbreak of salmonella is affecting nearly two dozen states, according to federal health officials.

A total of 212 people have been infected with a strain of Salmonella Newport in 23 states. Since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) last update on July 21, 87 new cases have been reported, including 38 from eight new states, Florida, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, Idaho, Arizona and Nebraska. The CDC said 31 people have been hospitalized but to date, no deaths have been reported.

BLOOD TEST IDENTIFIES WHICH CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS MAY BE HELPED OR HARMED BY STEROID TREATMENT

“This outbreak is rapidly growing in size," the CDC stated in a release Friday, noting that a specific food item, grocery store or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of infections

Oregon and Utah have reported the most infections, with 51 and 40, respectively. A map of the states affected by the salmonella outbreak can be found here.

The outbreak was first reported on July 10 with 13 cases across three states, according to Fox Business.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically begin six hours to six days after being infected and may last up to a week.

"However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks," per the CDC.

Symptoms include:

Nausea, vomiting

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Headache

Stomach cramps

CDC: SALMONELLA OUTBREAK REPORTED ACROSS 15 STATES, SOURCE UNIDENTIFIED

In rare cases, salmonella infections can be fatal. Those with weakened immune systems, children under 5 years of age, and adults over 65 are more at risk to have severe symptoms.

The CDC asks anyone with symptoms of salmonella infection to report it to their local health department and to keep a record of what foods they ate and where. The information will help public health officials identify the source of the contaminated food and help them stop the spread of this illness.