Red Cross offering free trip to Super Bowl 2022 in exchange for blood

In response to a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross is offering people who donate blood during January the chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

The package includes tickets to the game, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations and $500 gift card for expenses.

Last week, the organization warned of the blood crisis – citing the 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic as two contributing factors, Fox News reported on Jan. 11. Other reasons for the blood shortage were ongoing blood drive cancellations because of illness, staffing limitations and weather-related closures and a surge of COVID-19 cases and an active flu season that "may compound the already bad situation."

In response to the crisis, the Red Cross teamed up with the NFL to create the promotion which also includes entry to the official NFL Tailgate and tickets to the Super Bowl Experience.

In addition, the Red Cross is offering blood donors the opportunity to win an at-home Super Bowl experience, which includes a short-throw laser projector, speakers and a $500 gift card.

On the contest’s promotional page, the Red Cross wrote, "Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays, game day or a pandemic. Donors are needed now to help patients make a comeback this winter."

The Red Cross previously announced that donors were "urgently needed" due to a national shortage.

"As the blood community celebrates National Blood Donor Month this January, the nation’s blood supply remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years," a press release explained. "In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed."

#BREAKINGNEWS: We're facing a national blood crisis – our worst blood shortage in 10+ years, which is threatening patient care. Winter weather, this COVID surge & flu season may add to the dire situation the blood supply is up against. Sign up to give: https://t.co/MnnzgxhmQ1 pic.twitter.com/58u34pyRPg — American Red Cross Greater North Texas (@RedCrossNTX) January 11, 2022

The American Red Cross did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.