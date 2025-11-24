Pumpkin’s secret health powers go far beyond the holidays, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pumpkin is a staple ingredient in many holiday dishes, like pumpkin pie, breads, soups and even ravioli.

In addition to its seasonal appeal, pumpkin has been shown to have many health benefits.

According to New York-based certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco, pumpkin is a great source of fiber and potassium, which boosts heart health by countering sodium's effect on blood pressure.

"For heart health — and health in general — we are always looking for ways to increase our daily intake of fiber, and pumpkin is a good source," she told Fox News Digital in an interview.

About 1 cup of canned organic pumpkin purée can provide more than 10% of daily potassium and contains about 4 grams of fiber.

DeCicco suggested adding pumpkin purée to smoothies, oatmeal and yogurt bowls for a "rich creaminess" that also satisfies appetite.

According to the nutritionist, pumpkin is also very high in antioxidants.

"There is research correlating a diet high in antioxidants to health benefits, specifically lowering the risk of inflammatory conditions," DeCicco added.

Pumpkin and other brightly colored foods, like butternut squash and carrots, also contain carotenoids, which can help protect against cell damage.

It's important to read labels carefully when using items like canned pumpkin purée, as some that are labeled "pumpkin pie mix" most likely include added sugars, the nutritionist warned.

"Look for the can to only say ‘organic pumpkin’ as the ingredient," she advised. "If you do want to add a bit of sweetness on your own, add ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground ginger and a small amount of low glycemic sugar, like coconut palm sugar."

For a nutrient-dense snack, DeCicco recommends adding pumpkin seeds.

"Pumpkin seeds pack a huge protein and fiber punch to stabilize blood sugar and reduce cravings, and are also high in many antioxidants and vitamins for overall health," she said. "Rich in zinc for immune health — and studied to improve prostate health — they are also high in potassium, magnesium and iron."

Just a quarter-cup of pumpkin seeds can provide about 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, according to DeCicco. The fiber increases when eating the seeds after they are shelled.