Pregnant nurse with coronavirus dies of illness, baby saved via emergency C-section: report

A pregnant nurse in the United Kingdom died after contracting the novel coronavirus — but doctors were able to save her baby by performing an emergency C-section, according to a report.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, passed away last Sunday after battling the novel virus for roughly a week, according to a statement from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, of which Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where Agyapong worked, is a part of.

An internal email reviewed by the U.K.’s Channel 4 News said the decision to perform an emergency C-section to save Agyapong’s then-unborn daughter was made after her condition deteriorated. She reportedly saw improvement after being hospitalized on April 7, but her condition went downhill shortly before she died.

It’s not currently clear how far along the nurse was in her pregnancy, though the news station described her as “heavily pregnant” before she passed. It's also not clear if her daughter has tested positive for the novel virus.

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust,” said David Carter, the chief executive officer of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he added.

A GoFundMe created in the nurse’s name has raised more than $200,000 as of this writing.