Health Newsletter
Published

Pregnancy predictions: AI technology could detect signals of preterm births

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mom kissing preemie baby

A deep learning model predicts preterm births by analyzing electrical activity in the woman’s uterus during pregnancy. Click the article to learn more. (iStock)

OH, BABY! – New AI technology could help ensure healthier preterm births. Continue reading…

AI FAIL Find out how a chatbot flunked a public health crisis test. Continue reading…

AGING ANTIDOTE? – Daily multivitamins could strengthen memory in older adults. Continue reading… 

Senior woman vitamins

Adults over age 60 who want to stave off memory loss could benefit from taking a daily multivitamin supplement, suggests a recent study. (iStock)

CRUSHING CANCER – Two new drugs may transform cancer care. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA ‘GAME-CHANGER’ New blood test could predict risk. Continue reading…

NOT SO SWEET – A new study finds that sucralose, an ingredient in Splenda, could pose health hazards. Continue reading… 

Sweetener in coffee

Get the details on what dangers a recent study exposed about sucralose, an ingredient in the zero-calorie sweetener Splenda. (iStock)

BYPASSING BOOSTERS – Most adults refuse the extra dose as CDC warns of risks. Continue reading…

‘UNHEALTHY’ AIR – Canadian wildfire smoke could cause chronic exposure. Continue reading…

BEAT THE HEAT – Stay hydrated in summer with these expert tips. Continue reading… 

Woman drinking water

To help you stay hydrated in the heat, an expert shared some tips and warning signs in an original interview with Fox News Digital.  (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.