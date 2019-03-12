Pillsbury flour recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The company behind Pillsbury has announced a voluntary recall for its unbleached all-purpose 5-pound flour product over concerns about potential salmonella contamination. Hometown Food Company said the recall affects approximately 12,245 cases of the product that were shipped to limited retailers nationwide.

The impacted products are listed as “Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5LB” with a case item code of 0 5150022241 3, a UPC item code of 0 5150022241 6, a lot code of 8 292, and a BIUB date of April 19, 2020. The other product is identified as “Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5LB” with a case item code of 0 5150022241 3, a UPC item code of 0 5150022241 6, a lot code of 8 293 and a BIUB date of April 20, 2020.

The CDC estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses a year. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and can last up to seven days. Illnesses are more likely to be severe in the elderly and infants, according to the CDC.

“There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this recall,” Hometown Foods said in a March 8 news release. “Product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Consumers were instructed to throw out the recalled products or return it to place of purchase.