Chef Boyardee bowls recalled over labeling mix-up

The company behind the popular “Chef Boyardee” food brand has issued a recall for over 2,800 pounds of its chicken and rice products over a labeling mix-up that could lead to consumption of potential allergens. Conagra Brands, Inc., said the affected products are labeled and marketed as a chicken and rice-based product, but actually contain beef ravioli.

Affected products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019 and include 7.5 ounce canned microwavable bowls of “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables,” according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The items have a package code of 210090151050045L, a best by date of July 8, 2020 and were shipped to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

The company said they were alerted to the problem after consumers complained of opening up the product labeled as “rice with chicken & vegetables,” only to discover beef ravioli. While no adverse effects have been reported, the impacted products may contain milk and wheat, which is not declared on the label.

Consumers who purchased recalled products are instructed to either throw it away or return it to place of purchase for a refund. Additional questions should be directed to Conagra’s manager of quality at (800)921-7404, or to the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.