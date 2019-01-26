Pet hedgehogs associated with salmonella outbreak, ‘don’t kiss or snuggle’ them, CDC warns

At least 11 people in eight states have been affected by a salmonella outbreak that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is likely linked to pet hedgehogs.

The CDC announced Friday that “epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that contact with pet hedgehogs is the likely source of this outbreak,” and noted that 10 out of the 11 people who have been sickened with Salmonella Typhimurium told the federal health agency that they had contact with a hedgehog before becoming ill.

WHOLE FOODS RECALLS BABY SPINACH-CONTAINING FOOD PRODUCTS OVER POTENTIAL SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

At least one person has been hospitalized in relation to the outbreak but no deaths have been reported at this time. As of Jan. 23, the states that have been affected by the outbreak include Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming.

“Hedgehogs can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings while appearing healthy and clean,” the CDC explains. “These germs can easily spread to their bodies, habitats, toys, bedding, and anything in the area where they live. People become sick after they touch hedgehogs or anything in their habitats.”

DISABLED HEDGEHOG RECEIVES HYDROTHERAPY TREATMENT

The CDC also warned people should not “kiss or snuggle” hedgehogs because they “can spread Salmonella germs to your face and mouth and make you sick.”

While a common supplier of the potentially infected hedgehogs has not been identified at this time, the CDC noted that these animals have the potential to infect people with salmonella regardless of where they were purchased.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps. Illnesses are more likely to be severe in the elderly and infants, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses in the U.S. per year.