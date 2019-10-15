Pennsylvania police warn of Halloween candy laced with THC

Heads up, parents: Ahead of the spookiest day of the year, police in one Pennsylvania town are warning of THC-laced Halloween candy.

While fulfilling a search warrant in Stoney Creek Township, the Johnstown Police Department seized “Nerds Rope edibles containing 400mg of THC,” officials wrote in a recent Facebook post.

GIRL, 10, HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUFFERING STROKE, MOM SAYS IT WAS 'COMPLETELY OUT OF THE BLUE'

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gives users the “high” sensation.

This Halloween, “we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats,” officials wrote. “Drug laced edibles are package[d] like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy.”

The Johnstown Police Department also shared photos of the candy, which feature labels such as “for medical use only” and “keep out of the reach of children and animals.”

RHODE ISLAND MOM WHO LOST SON, 1, TO CANCER ASKING FOR HALLOWEEN-THEMED ROCKS FOR BOY'S GRAVE

The Ferrara Candy Company, which owns the Nerds brand, told CBS News in a statement that the THC “Nerds Rope” candy seized by authorities is counterfeit and “in no way associated with” the company.

“We want to reassure consumers that the products they find at major retailers across the country are safe for them to consume," per the statement.