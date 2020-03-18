Pennsylvania confirms first coronavirus-related death

Pennsylvania has confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related death involving an adult from Northampton County. A press release from the state’s health department said the patient had been receiving treatment at a hospital but did not release anything about the victim’s age or health history.

“The Disease Control and Prevention Act protects the right to privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians, so at this time, there is no additional information available about the patient,” the department said.

Statewide, the department has confirmed 133 cases of COVID-19, and 1,187 who have tested negative for the virus.

News of the state’s first death comes on the same day that Pennsylvania announced it was joining New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in closing indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys. The state is also banning gatherings of 50 or more, and announced that restaurants and bars would be closed except for takeout and delivery service. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos are also being closed.

“A regional approach to this threat is smart, and I am grateful for all of the work by my colleagues in neighboring states,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “Joining these leaders will help Pennsylvania mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with a coordinated approach.”