Patient's request for pizza on hospital window gets great response

A patient’s “window request” for pizza was more than answered this weekend after more than a dozen pies showed up at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. The request, posted by Cole Favro on his room’s window, was actually meant as a gift for the nurses and staff who have helped care for him every two weeks for the last 18 years, according to Spectrum News.

In blue block letters on his hospital room window Favro, who has cystic fibrosis, wrote: “SEND PIZZA 8 SOUTH RM 14.” According to Mike Moss, a photographer for Spectrum News, two large sheets of pizza arrived on April 19, followed by three more sheets and 10 large pies the next day.

Since Favro recently turned 18, his care will be transferred to Highland Hospital soon. He said he wanted to show his appreciation for his team at Golisano Children’s Hospital before he left.

"The hospital is awful and not fun to be in, but they make it great,” he told the outlet, of his care team. “They're so amazing and family.”

Favro said he didn’t expect to get that many responses, and that he was just as surprised as the nurses.

"It feels great to know that people are looking out for kids in the hospital like me and that they care to send pizza up,” Favro told Yahoo Lifestyle. “It made my day and I appreciate it so much. I’m very thankful for it.”