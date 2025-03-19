Parkinson’s cases could double globally by 2050, study reveals

The number of people with Parkinson’s disease could double by 2050, affecting 25 million people globally, according to a new study.

Researchers from Capital Medical University in Beijing, China, found that the prevalence of the neurological movement disorder is expected to reach 267 cases per 100,000 people by 2050, a 76% increase from 2021.

The most significant rise is anticipated among people aged 80 and older, with cases projected to increase by 196% by 2050, they noted.

MICHAEL J. FOX HONORED WITH PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM FOR PARKINSON’S RESEARCH EFFORTS

The findings were published earlier this month in The BMJ.

"To the best of our knowledge, this study provides the first comprehensive projections of the global, regional and national prevalence of Parkinson’s disease until 2050," wrote the researchers.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The researchers sought to "effectively target prevention and intervention" by analyzing the future prevalence of Parkinson’s disease at global, regional and national levels by socioeconomic status, age and sex, according to the written study.

The most significant rise is anticipated among people aged 80 and older, with cases projected to increase by 196% by 2050.

To gather this data, researchers examined the Global Burden of Disease 2021, a study that systematically quantifies health loss caused by Parkinson’s in terms of the above demographics.

"This provides a more recent and appropriate foundation for forecasting the future prevalence of Parkinson’s disease than previous forecasts," states the published study.

The World Health Organization estimates that neurodegenerative diseases — including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s — will surpass cancer as the second leading cause of death worldwide by 2040.

DANCE EASES DEPRESSION SYMPTOMS IN PARKINSON'S PATIENTS, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

Between 2021 and 2050, the researchers predict that population aging, population growth and changes in prevalence would contribute 89%, 20% and 3%, respectively, to the increase in the number of Parkinson’s disease cases globally.

Men are expected to be more affected than women, with the male-to-female ratio of age-standardized prevalence increasing from 1.46 in 2021 to 1.64 in 2050.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highest number of Parkinson’s cases is projected to be in East Asia (10.9 million), followed by South Asia (6.8 million). The lowest were predicted to be in Oceania (11,000) and Australasia (86,000).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital reached out to the researchers for comment.