Overlooked supplement could slow aging and boost brain and heart health, expert says

Creatine is often associated with hitting the gym and building muscle — but the supplement, typically taken in powder or capsule form, has recently been linked to a variety of other uses and benefits.

Singer Ciara told Business Insider last month that she takes creatine not just for muscle boosting, but also to support energy levels throughout the day.

Actor Mark Wahlberg has also hopped onto the trend, creating his own creatine monohydrate product, while health gurus like Stanford neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman have touted its various neurological benefits.

What is creatine?

Creatine is a natural compound mostly stored in the muscles, with smaller amounts in the brain, liver and kidneys, according to registered dietitian nutritionist Sam McKinney of Life Time Fitness in Minneapolis.

"Our bodies need adenosine triphosphate (ATP for short) for energy and to maximize performance in high-intensity exercise — and creatine steps in by ‘donating’ a phosphate group to help produce additional ATP," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"It is most well-known for its role in increasing power output and force during exercise and, as a result, its impact on muscle growth, healthy body composition and athletic performance."

McKinney confirmed that creatine has been garnering more attention recently for "broader" functions of cognition and memory, recovery, blood sugar control, energy levels, heart health and neurological health.

Women typically have 70% to 80% lower creatine stores than men, McKinney said. Creatine supplementation can be beneficial during hormone changes, like menstrual cycles, pregnancy, post-partum and menopause.

Brain benefits

Some studies have been done on creatine and cognitive health, according to McKinney, with mixed but "encouraging" results.

In one small study, individuals with depression saw improvement with 3 to 5 grams of daily creatine, but individuals with bipolar disorder saw symptoms worsen.

Another study found that creatine can help support those with traumatic brain injuries, showing improvements in amnesia, headaches and fatigue.

"There may be some potential benefits to memory and intelligence scores from creatine as well," McKinney said. "These cognitive health benefits are often more pronounced in those who are at risk for lower phosphocreatine stores, such as vegetarians, vegans and the elderly population."

On Huberman’s website, in the description of a "Huberman Lab" podcast clip, creatine is described as the "'Michael Jordan' of supplements."

In another clip, the neuroscientist says creatine can be used as a "fuel source in the brain," with some evidence that it can connect with areas involved in mood regulation and motivation.

Heart benefits

There is also evidence that creatine may have some heart health benefits, as the heart uses ATP for energy like "any other muscle in the body," McKinney said.

"Creatine plays a big role in the heart's contraction and energy," she said. "So, in turn, creatine could help to support energy supplied to the heart that is needed to deal with stress or periods of an increased workload, such as exercise."

Creatine supplementation has also been shown to improve outcomes from heart bypass surgery and the balance of oxygen in the heart, according to McKinney.

Combining creatine with nutrients like vitamin B12 may also help promote better overall energy and heart function.

Anti-aging benefits

Since creatine helps with muscle building, McKinney noted that it also helps to increase lifespan, as muscle decreases with age.

"Using creatine can help mitigate these losses and help us to stay strong, mobile and independent," she said. "When it comes to aging, the positive impacts of creatine are most significant when combined with an effective resistance training routine."

Some specific benefits of creatine include improved grip strength and lower body endurance, according to McKinney — "both of which are markers of mobility and health in the elderly."

Bone benefits

McKinney referenced another study that suggests creatine could help keep bones strong when combined with a strength training program.

"The reason could be associated with the benefits of creatine and power output (making the workouts more effective), or with increases in muscle mass adding more tension to the bone, which supports bone strength," she said.

Dosage and potential risks

Daily creatine doses can range from 2 to 10 grams per day, but McKinney said most people see benefits with a daily ongoing dose of 5 grams. She recommends creatine monohydrate — the most common and well-researched form — as the best option.

"While there are a lot of misconceptions about creatine, in reality, it’s one of the safest and most effective supplement options on the market for most people," the expert told Fox News Digital. "Creatine also is not a steroid and does not have a negative impact on kidney function in healthy people."

Those who have pre-existing kidney issues should exercise caution when taking creatine.

"When used orally at appropriate doses, creatine is likely safe to take for up to five years," Mayo Clinic states on its website. "As with any dietary supplement, it's important to choose a product that follows recommended manufacturing practices and subscribes to third-party testing to ensure the product's quality."

Before beginning the supplement, experts recommend seeing a doctor to discuss the appropriate individualized approach.