Oregon
Published

Oregon health care worker hospitalized after allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine

More than 12,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine have been administered in Oregon

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
An Oregon health care worker was hospitalized following a severe allergic reaction to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said this week.

"OHA is closely monitoring the case, which involves an employee at Wallowa Memorial Hospital who experienced anaphylaxis after receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine this week," Oregon Health Authority said Thursday in a news release. "The individual is recovering at a hospital."

More than 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and more than 12,000 doses of Moderna's have been administered in Oregon since the week of Dec. 13, according to the OHA.

Registered nurse Carol Eickmeyer, left, gets the first vaccination for the coronavirus from RN Cassandra Antosz at Sacred Heart RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, Ore., on Dec. 21, 2020. (Associated Press)

The Food and Drug Administration formally granted emergency approval for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate on Dec. 18, officially paving the way for widespread distribution of the long-awaited product. 

It was the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive such approval in the U.S. Previously in December, the FDA granted emergency use approval to a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Moderna did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for further comment.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this story.

