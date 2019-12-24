Oregon child dies of flu-related illness: health officials

A child in Oregon has died of flu-related illness, according to Oregon Health Authority officials.

In its weekly surveillance report for influenza and respiratory viruses released on Dec. 20, public health officials reported one “influenza-associated pediatric mortality” between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14. The child was not identified and it’s not clear where he or she lived in the state.

In the same week, the state also saw 31 flu-related hospitalizations. Since late September, more than 1,300 people in the state have been sickened by the flu, according to Oregon Live.

The news comes after at least one school in Oregon was forced to temporarily close after “flu-like” symptoms sickened nearly half of the staff.