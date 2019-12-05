Expand / Collapse search
Maine sees first flu death of season, state health officials say

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Doctors urge patients to get their flu shots now

The flu season normally starts towards the end of the fall, but seasonal influenza is reportedly starting much earlier this year. Fox News’ Dr. Manny Alvarez sits down with a Harvard Medical School doctor to discuss everything you need to know about this year’s flu season.

Maine health officials this week announced the state’s first flu death of the 2019-2020 season.

In its weekly influenza surveillance report released on Wednesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its flu death count to include one fatality. No other details were provided.

As of Nov. 30, at least 8 people had been hospitalized in the state as a result of the flu. Overall, at least 126 residents have been sickened.

Health professionals recommend that everyone receive the flu vaccine. But they especially encourage pregnant women, young children and the elderly to get the shot, as they are often the most susceptible to the virus.

“The flu shot is incredibly important because it reduces your risk of contracting the flu,” Michelle Lin, an emergency room doctor, and professor of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, previously told Fox News. “It also reduces your risk for complications and passing it to other people.”

