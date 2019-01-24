Ohio pastor gives gift of life to stranger to show 'reckless love for Jesus'

Pastor Noah D. Schumacher, 33, and his wife, Michelle, of Canton, Ohio have been told they're "reckless and radical" because of their devotion to Jesus. But three months ago, their faith was put to the test.

Noah's mother, Diana Horger, 60, went to the doctor for a cough but found out her liver was failing her and was in need of a transplant. Noah got tested, but found out he was not a match for his mom.

"It's kind of like a big puzzle piece," Noah told Fox News, adding that, despite the devastating news, he knew he was led to donate.

The HighMill Church pastor of five years was then told that his liver is able to save a child's life. So he immediately told his wife.

"We came so far to help my mother, and I can't walk away," he said. "We were both so sad, but her response literally was, 'Of course, we can do this for a child. This is living out the gospel for Jesus,' and we both said 'OK, let's do it.'"

As a couple, this was nothing new.

"To say we follow Jesus and to live sacrificially, and when I found out I could do this for a child because I follow Jesus, we're called to do this, even to the point of death," he added.

Noah and Michelle lead Restoration Ministry, an inner-city ministry that works with at-risk youth, and they do mission work and relief efforts in Latin America -- mainly Honduras. Noah does biblical training with the persecuted church in the Middle East, in Syria and Lebanon, and they work in Kenya, partnering with a ministry on the ground to help with microloans and sustainable efforts to get people out of poverty.

"We're busy," Noah remarked. "Michelle and I both have always lived by a really simple mindset that if you cling to everything you have then you're going to miss out in life, but if you give everything you have sacrificially you have everything to gain. That's how we see Jesus live so that's how we try to live."

Two weeks ago, he got the approval to become a donor. The six-hour surgery will be soon at the Cleveland Clinic when they will make about an 11-inch incision in his chest.

Since Noah's story went public, many have reached out to see if they are a possible match for his mother, who remains on a transplant list.

“I think this story could play out to work out well for everyone, ” Michelle told FOX 6. "And that’s our hope."