Ohio doc, hospital now face 22 lawsuits over drug doses, deaths

More families are suing an Ohio hospital and a critical-care doctor accused of ordering excessive doses of pain medication for dozens of patients who died.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and now-fired Dr. William Husel face at least 22 wrongful-death lawsuits.

HERBALIST SENTENCED IN DEATH OF 13-YEAR-OLD DIABETIC PATIENT

New lawsuits were filed over the past few days about the deaths of 55-year-old Corrinnia Blake last September; 83-year-old Thelma Kyer in March 2017; and 78-year-old Lora Stone in May 2017. The lawsuits allege those women died after they were administered excessive doses of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

ACTIVE INGREDIENT IN ROUNDUP WEED KILLER FOUND IN POPULAR BEERS AND WINE, RESEARCHERS SAY

Mount Carmel found Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years. It says six more got doses that were excessive but not likely what caused their deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mount Carmel has apologized. Husel's lawyers aren't commenting.