Measles scare at major airport: What to know about potential exposure

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is sounding the alarm on a potential measles exposure at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

In a news release on April 30, the department identified two confirmed measles cases in Cook County.

These are the first two cases in the county, following the state’s first confirmed case in a southern Illinois adult on April 23.

MEASLES OUTBREAKS EMERGE ACROSS US: SEE WHICH STATES HAVE REPORTED CASES

One case was identified as a suburban Cook County adult with an unknown vaccination status who sought medical care at a local hospital on April 28.

The second case was identified in a Chicago adult who traveled internationally through O’Hare Airport in April.

MEASLES OUTBREAKS NOW DECLARED IN 8 STATES, INCLUDING MICHIGAN'S FIRST IN 5 YEARS

The patient, who had one prior dose of the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine, reported a rash onset on April 25.

Both individuals have been isolated at home since being diagnosed.

As of May 1, there have been 935 total cases of measles confirmed across the U.S.

The state health department listed the following locations where there was potential for public exposure:

Monday, April 21, 2025: Fittingly Delicious, 3939 W. Irving Park Rd.

Tuesday, April 22, 2025: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Wednesday, April 23, 2025: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Friday, April 25, 2025: Aldi: 7235 39th St, Lyons, IL 6053, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 27, 2025: Shell: 3901 S. Harlem Ave., Stickney, IL 60402, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, April 28, 2025: Mobil: 2945 S. Harlem Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402, 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

IDPH urges all people over the age of 12 months to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine prior to traveling internationally.

Individuals who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and notify their healthcare provider if they are unsure of prior vaccinations.

If symptoms arise, they should notify the healthcare provider before arriving at a facility to ensure "special arrangements" that will prevent others from infection, according to health officials.

IS MMR VACCINE SAFE FOR KIDS? DR. NICOLE SAPHIER ADDRESSES CONCERNS AS MEASLES CASES RISE

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air, IDPH noted, adding that 90% of people close to an infected person will also become infected if not immunized against it.

As of May 1, there have been 935 total cases of measles confirmed across the U.S., according to CDC data.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra wrote in a press release statement that while Illinois public health officials are working to prevent further spread, being fully immunized "remains the best and most effective way for everyone to protect themselves and those they love."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"The MMR vaccine is safe and effective," he said. "We encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, or under-vaccinated, to speak with their medical provider and take appropriate steps to get up to date on the recommended shots."

Interim Cook County Department of Public Health COO Dr. Kiran Joshi added that there is a resurgence of measles in the U.S., despite the effectivenes of the MMR vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Misinformation has contributed to declining vaccination rates and fueled recent outbreaks," he said.

"The MMR vaccine has been in use for over 50 years, is highly effective, and has protected millions of lives."