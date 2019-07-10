Florida health officials warn of rabies in Disney World's Epcot theme park

Health officials in Florida have issued a 60-day rabies alert for an area surrounding Disney World’s popular Epcot theme park, urging tourists and residents to avoid “stray dogs” and other wildlife.

The Florida Department of Health issued the rabies warning for a two mile radius in the area surrounding Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive in southwest Orange County after a feral cat in the area tested positive for the disease.

Officials advised the public in a statement to avoid contact with “feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies can be a fatal viral disease which humans can contract if they are scratched or bitten by an infected animal.

Symptoms of the disease may include general weakness or discomfort, fever or a headache. In some extreme cases where fatality is likely, the infected person can experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water) and insomnia.

Multiple resorts and two theme parks are located in the affected area, the New York Post reported.