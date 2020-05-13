NY to resume elective surgeries in more counties, Cuomo says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said more hospitals and counties would be able to resume performing elective surgeries during his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. The announcement came as Cuomo, echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned against reopening the entire state “too soon” out of fear of the virus rapidly spreading again.

The counties now able to resume elective surgeries include Albany, Cayuga, Chemung, Columbia, Clinton, Cortland, Montgomery, Orange, Ostego, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Warren. The Erie region, Long Island, New York City and Westchester are still off-limits to resuming such procedures.

Cuomo also gave an update on the potentially COVID-19-related illness striking children in at least 14 states across the country. He said 60 percent of the 102 children in New York who developed the illness tested positive for COVID-19, while 40 percent tested positive for antibodies. Over 70 percent of the cases resulted in an ICU admission, while 19 percent required intubation and 43 percent of cases remain hospitalized.

Cuomo said the data implies that children may have been exposed to COVID-19 weeks before developing symptoms, and that the health department is investigating.

“Should parents be concerned? You should be aware,” he said, before listing symptoms associated with the illness.

Parents are urged to monitor for prolonged fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, bloodshot eyes, skin rash, and change in skin color, difficultly feeding, trouble breathing, racing heart, lethargy, irritability or confusion.

At least three children in the state have died after developing the illness, including a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and an 18-year-old. Cuomo called it a “nightmare” for parents.

The state’s department of health is set to host a webinar on Thursday for health care providers to discuss symptoms, testing and care for these patients.