Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

NICU babies celebrate Halloween in adorable fashion

Popcorn, Sheriff Woody, an avocado and a peanut were among the highlights

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

No tricks here, just adorable little treats.

The NICU team handmade the costumes.

The NICU team handmade the costumes. (Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)

Staff at one Florida hospital helped their littlest patients celebrate their first Halloween in style. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare dressed up their NICU babies in pint-sized costumes to make the holiday extra sweet.

The Facebook post featured sweet captions next to the pictures. 

The Facebook post featured sweet captions next to the pictures.  (Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)

FDA'S NON-CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HALLOWEEN TIPS INCLUDE WARNINGS ABOUT FACE PAINT, CONTACTS

“Halloween in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception!” a post on the hospital’s Facebook page said. “Thank you to our incredible NICU team for making such an uncertain time so special for these little ones’ families.”

The post was quickly gaining likes on Facebook.

The post was quickly gaining likes on Facebook. (Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)

Babies were dressed up as Toy Story’s “Sheriff Woody,” yummy spaghetti and meatballs, Dr. Seuss’ “Thing 1 and Thing 2,” peas in a pod, an avocado, popcorn, a peanut, a lamb, M&Ms and more.

The annual tradition is said to be a highlight for staff.

The annual tradition is said to be a highlight for staff. (Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare)

WHAT IS A 'THANKFUL PUMPKIN?' 

The hospital’s two NICUs care for over 600 babies each year, according to the hospital’s website. Highly trained nurses and respiratory therapists are on-call 24 hours a day to help care for premature and/or sick babies from area hospitals and centers.