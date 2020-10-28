Wedding guests warned of coronavirus exposure following New York event: officials

Attendees of a recent wedding in New York may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to local health officials.

Those who attended an Oct. 17 wedding in Claredon, N.Y., located about an hour from Buffalo, may have been exposed. The wedding’s original guest list has been notified, and those attendees have since been placed under mandatory quarantine, according to a local news outlet. However, officials warned that some attendees who were not on the original guest list may have also been exposed but have not been contacted.

Paul Petit, the public health director for Genesee and Orleans County, has encouraged wedding goers to monitor themselves for symptoms of the novel virus through this weekend. Anyone who develops signs of COVID-19 should get tested and self-isolate until results are received.

Weddings have been sources of COVID-19 cases, with such an event in Maine being an infamous example of the possible dangers of large, indoor gatherings in the age of coronavirus.

An August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket has been linked to at least seven COVID-19-related deaths and more than 170 cases of the virus, officials said in September. More than 65 people attended the wedding, violating state virus guidelines that cap indoor gatherings to 50 people or less.