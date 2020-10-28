Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Wedding guests warned of coronavirus exposure following New York event: officials

Anyone who has symptoms should get tested and self-isolate, officials say

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Attendees of a recent wedding in New York may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to local health officials. 

Those who attended an Oct. 17 wedding in Claredon, N.Y., located about an hour from Buffalo, may have been exposed. The wedding’s original guest list has been notified, and those attendees have since been placed under mandatory quarantine, according to a local news outlet. However, officials warned that some attendees who were not on the original guest list may have also been exposed but have not been contacted. 

The pros and cons of an offseason weddingVideo

Paul Petit, the public health director for Genesee and Orleans County, has encouraged wedding goers to monitor themselves for symptoms of the novel virus through this weekend. Anyone who develops signs of COVID-19 should get tested and self-isolate until results are received. 

Weddings have been sources of COVID-19 cases, with such an event in Maine being an infamous example of the possible dangers of large, indoor gatherings in the age of coronavirus. 

SHOULD YOU GET A CORONAVIRUS TEST BEFORE SEEING FRIENDS AND FAMILY?

An August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket has been linked to at least seven COVID-19-related deaths and more than 170 cases of the virus, officials said in September. More than 65 people attended the wedding, violating state virus guidelines that cap indoor gatherings to 50 people or less. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.