New York sisters hope to help more than 200 seniors sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

Two sisters from New York have teamed up to help senior citizens in their community get vaccinated.

Ava and Lily Weinstein started a service to help seniors register online and make appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The two teenagers were inspired to launch their business after their own grandparents had trouble navigating the system to register for the vaccines.

"We were helping out our grandparents and it was very hard and difficult for them…many people don’t have kids or grandchildren to help them…We want to get out of this pandemic as soon as we can…we wondered how other people are supposed to do this," Ava Weinstein told "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Saturday.

Lily Weinstein said she and her sister started to reach out to people in the community by creating and handing out fliers in front of their grandparents’ apartment building.

"It’s the best feeling in the world. They are so nice and they just love that we are so ready to help them," Lily Weinstein said.

Ava and Lily Weinstein said their grandparents happily received their first coronavirus vaccine and have been doing well. They are expected to receive their second shot by the end of February.

"Anybody can call us at 65 or older and eligible for the vaccine… in New York, we’re just primarily doing right now… we’ll put them on our list and help them," Ava Weinstein said.



The Weinstein sisters now have more than 200 seniors on a waitlist that they are ready to help once more vaccine appointments are available.

For more information, visit the sisters' website at Covid19vaccineappointments.com.