Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

New York confirms UK coronavirus variant in man with no travel history

Cuomo said the case is possibly a result of community spread

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
New coronavirus strain is ‘probably already widespread’ in the US: Dr. NesheiwatVideo

New coronavirus strain is ‘probably already widespread’ in the US: Dr. Nesheiwat

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat discusses the new variant of coronavirus on ‘America’s News HQ.’

New York has reported its first confirmed case of the U.K. coronavirus variant in a man who has no recent travel history. 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the case of the B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed by the Wadsworth Lab, and involves a man in the Saratoga area who is in his 60s. The man was symptomatic. 

The man did not travel recently, Cuomo said, suggesting that the case is potentially the result of community spread. 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 