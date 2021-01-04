New York confirms UK coronavirus variant in man with no travel history

New York has reported its first confirmed case of the U.K. coronavirus variant in a man who has no recent travel history.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the case of the B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed by the Wadsworth Lab, and involves a man in the Saratoga area who is in his 60s. The man was symptomatic.

The man did not travel recently, Cuomo said, suggesting that the case is potentially the result of community spread.

