CDC: New Mexico has highest rate for alcohol-related deaths

According to a recently published report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Mexico continues to have the highest rate of alcohol-related deaths in the country.

New Mexico’s alcohol-related death rate of 52.3 per 100,000 population was almost twice the U.S. rate for the years 2011 through 2015.

The average U.S. alcohol-related death rate per 100,000 population was 27.4 for the same period.

The CDC report used data from the Alcohol-Related Disease Impact (ARDI) application.

ARDI is a measure of total deaths associated with alcohol use, including those for which other causes of death were involved.

Rates were calculated based on the updated ARDI, which uses alcohol-attributable fractions for 58 conditions.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel says the state “must use every tool available to reduce alcohol-related death and years of potential life lost due to excessive alcohol use.”

