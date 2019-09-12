New Jersey parents sue fertility clinic after mix-up results in daughter having different biological father: reports

A New Jersey couple is suing a fertility clinic after claiming that their daughter, who began to develop “Asian features” shortly after birth, was accidentally conceived using the sperm of an unknown donor, reports say.

Kristina Koedderich and Drew Wasilewski filed a lawsuit in the Essex County Superior Court against the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas in Livingston, N.J., alleging that a mix-up by the clinic resulted in their daughter having a different biological father, the New York Post reported.

‘WORLD’S OLDEST MOM’ GIVES BIRTH TO TWINS AT AGE 74 AFTER IVF, HOSPITAL CLAIMS

The parents, now divorced, had their daughter in 2013 after undergoing in vitro fertilization. The family’s attorney, David Katz, told the Post that it was only after a couple of years that “they noticed the baby started having Asian features.”

According to court documents, Wasilewski took a DNA test two years later and discovered that there was “0 percent probability” that he was the biological father.

The pair claims the mix-up resulted in “the breakdown of the marriage” and the "loss of enjoyment of the quality of life.” They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

The parents are now hoping to find out who their daughter’s real father is -- and if Wasilewski sperm was used in another treatment accidentally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would like to find out who my daughter’s father is so I can have an answer for her when she asks, ‘Why do I look different?'” Wasilewski told the Post. “I want her to know her genetic health history.”

A judge ordered the clinic to reveal which donors gave to the facility around the time the couple received the treatment.