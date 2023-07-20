Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

New Alzheimer's drug 'astounds' patients, AI manages daily health and experts say aspartame is safe

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Alzheimer's patients

Two Ohio patients who participated in the trials spoke to Fox News Digital about how Leqembi has impacted their Alzheimer’s journeys. On the left, patient Joan Murtaugh is pictured with her husband Larry Murtaugh; on right, John Domeck is shown with his wife Ann Domeck. (Joan & Larry Murtaugh/John & Ann Domeck)

‘NEW HOPE’ – Two Ohio patients share how the new Alzheimer's drug has kept them "fully functional." Continue reading…

EYE ON BRAIN HEALTH  Vision problems could point to dementia risk, study finds. Continue reading…

HIGH-TECH HEALTH – Here's how a new app is helping seniors stay on top of their prescriptions and vitals. Continue reading…

Together by Renee

"Together," a free iPhone app built on generative AI, is designed to help aging adults and their caregivers manage patients' medications and other health care tasks.  (Together by Renee)

AI ON THE MAP – Find out which counties have the highest Alzheimer's prevalence. Continue reading…

HEAD IN THE GAME – Ohio law requires coaches to get mental health training. Continue reading…

NOT SO SWEET – Industry experts defend aspartame after cancer risk warning. Continue reading…

Person drinking soda

A WHO committee has classified aspartame, the non-sugar, low-calorie sweetener, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." Others have another point of view.  (iStock)

DIG INTO HEALTH – Gardening can boost mental and physical well-being, experts say. Continue reading…

‘DENTISTS’ DREAM'  Experimental medicine in Japan could regrow teeth. Continue reading…

‘SLEEP DIVORCE’ – Some couples are retreating to separate beds. Continue reading…

Sleep divorce split

A growing number of Americans are opting to leave the marital bed in exchange for a better night’s sleep elsewhere in the home — a scenario that some call a "sleep divorce." Here's what to know.  (iStock)

