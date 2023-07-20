New Alzheimer's drug 'astounds' patients, AI manages daily health and experts say aspartame is safe
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
‘NEW HOPE’ – Two Ohio patients share how the new Alzheimer's drug has kept them "fully functional." Continue reading…
EYE ON BRAIN HEALTH – Vision problems could point to dementia risk, study finds. Continue reading…
HIGH-TECH HEALTH – Here's how a new app is helping seniors stay on top of their prescriptions and vitals. Continue reading…
AI ON THE MAP – Find out which counties have the highest Alzheimer's prevalence. Continue reading…
HEAD IN THE GAME – Ohio law requires coaches to get mental health training. Continue reading…
NOT SO SWEET – Industry experts defend aspartame after cancer risk warning. Continue reading…
DIG INTO HEALTH – Gardening can boost mental and physical well-being, experts say. Continue reading…
‘DENTISTS’ DREAM' – Experimental medicine in Japan could regrow teeth. Continue reading…
‘SLEEP DIVORCE’ – Some couples are retreating to separate beds. Continue reading…
