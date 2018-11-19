Nearly 100,000 pounds of beef recalled over E. coli concerns

A Utah company has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef after investigators discovered E. coli in a sampling of products. Swift Beef Co., which shipped impacted products to retailers in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, was notified of the issue on Nov. 15.

Recalled products were produced on Oct. 24 and include:

? 2,000 lb. - bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81 percent lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

? 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

? 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

? 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

? 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The larger recall comes after investigators found samples from Majestic Meat Company, which receives beef products from Swift Beef Co., had also tested positive for E. coli.

Most E. coli bacteria are not harmful, but some produce toxins that can cause severe illness. People who get sick from toxin-producing E. coli come down with symptoms about three to four days after consumption, with many suffering bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

According to a news release on the USDA website, there have been no adverse illnesses reported due to consumption of contaminated products.